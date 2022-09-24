Tripura: Polling during Bye-Election for lone seat of Rajya Sabha underway

Saturday, September 24, 2022
In Tripura, Polling during the Bye-Election for the lone seat of Rajya Sabha is underway. The polling, which started from 9 A.M., will continue till 4 P. M. The result will be announced later in the day. BJP’s candidate and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Opposition CPIM candidate and MLA Bhanulal Saha are in the fray for the seat.

The seat fell vacant after Dr. Manik Saha resigned to take charge as the Chief Minister of the state. In all, 59 out of 60 Members of the State Assembly are eligible to cast their votes as one of the members has been disqualified.

