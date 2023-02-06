Tripura: Political campaigning intensifies in state

AMN

Campaigning has got momentum in poll-bound Tripura with the arrival of star campaigners of various political parties. Union Home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two election rallies in the state today while TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other leaders are reaching Tripura to woo the voters. The political parties are also making all out efforts to attract the voters through manifestos and declarations.

The Congress through 20 Points Declaration promised to provide 150 unit of free electricity and increase of Minimum Support Price to farmers in paddy procurement if the party comes to the power. Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies at Shantir Bazar and Khowai. He will also do a road show at Banamalipur in the evening in support of party’s state President Rajib Bhattacharya. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPIM leader Manik Sarkar and state Congress President Birajit Sinha will also do campaigning for their candidates.

In the 60 members assembly polls, most of the seats are likely to see triangular or multi cornered contests. The ruling BJP is contesting in 55 seats while the remaining seats have been left to Indigenous People’s Front of Tripur, IPFT. On the other hand, the Congress and Left parties have come together through seat sharing arrangment. The TIPRA Motha Party is contesting in 42 seats while the TMC has given candidates in 28 seats.