इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2023 01:40:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tripura: Political campaigning intensifies in state

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Campaigning has got momentum in poll-bound Tripura with the arrival of star campaigners of various political parties. Union Home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two election rallies in the state today while TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other leaders are reaching Tripura to woo the voters. The political parties are also making all out efforts to attract the voters through manifestos and declarations.

The Congress through 20 Points Declaration promised to provide 150 unit of free electricity and increase of Minimum Support Price to farmers in paddy procurement if the party comes to the power. Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies at Shantir Bazar and Khowai. He will also do a road show at Banamalipur in the evening in support of party’s state President Rajib Bhattacharya. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPIM leader Manik Sarkar and state Congress President Birajit Sinha will also do campaigning for their candidates.

In the 60 members assembly polls, most of the seats are likely to see triangular or multi cornered contests. The ruling BJP is contesting in 55 seats while the remaining seats have been left to Indigenous People’s Front of Tripur, IPFT. On the other hand, the Congress and Left parties have come together through seat sharing arrangment. The TIPRA Motha Party is contesting in 42 seats while the TMC has given candidates in 28 seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

امریکا نے مشتبہ چینی جاسوس غبارہ مار گرایا

WEB DESK امریکی فوج کے ایک لڑاکا طیارے نے ہفتے کے روز جنوبی ک ...

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart