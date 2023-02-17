Tripura: Over 87% of votes polled Huge in Assembly elections

@ceotripura

In Tripura, 87.63 percent of polling has been reported as per recent data released by the CEO’s office. Polling for all the 60 assembly seats was held yesterday.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said, the State has kept its tradition of recording the highest voting percentage during this legislative assembly election as well. He said, it was a cent percent violence-free polling and Tripura has presented an example to the people of the country on how peaceful conduct of polling is held. The CEO thanked the people for strengthening democracy.

The EVMs have been kept in strong rooms amidst tight security. The counting of votes will be held on the 2nd of next month. A total of 259 candidates were in the fray in Tripura.