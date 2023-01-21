इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 07:49:24      انڈین آواز
Tripura: Gazette Notification for 60 seated Assembly polls issued

In Tripura, Gazette Notification for the 60 seated Assembly polls was issued today. Accordingly, the process for filing nomination papers has also begun. The state is going for assembly polls on the 16th of February. According to the election notification, the last date for tendering nominations for candidature is the 30th of January.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on the 31st of January and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 2nd of February. Also, the counting of votes will take place on the 2nd of March. The final electoral roll as of the 1st of January 2023, the total number of eligible voters is 28,13, 478. Of them, 14,14,576 are male voters and 13,98,825 are female. Also, there are 77 voters of the Third Gender.

Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kiran Kumar said, the election commission has taken elaborate arrangements to conduct the assembly poll in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Election machinery will provide a level playing field to all political parties. Central Paramilitary Forces, most of which have reached the State, will be deployed in every polling station and also in all important international check posts, airports, circles and streets.

Apart from general observers and financial observers, this time ECI has also appointed three special observers to ensure security deployment and intensify enforcement measures. CEO Kiran Kumar said, in this poll, candidates can file their nominations online and track applications online through the SUVIDHA application.

