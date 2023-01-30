Tripura: Filing of nominations for Assembly election ends

AMN

In Tripura, as today is the last date for filing nominations of candidates fielded by different political parties are taking out election rallies before submitting their forms.

From the ruling BJP, all the 55 candidates who have been fielded by the saffron party have been submitting their nomination papers to the returning officers in their respective districts. Besides, some Congress and Trinamool Congress candidates have filed their nomination papers, while some are on their way to submitting their nomination forms.

Among the high-profile candidates who submitted their nomination papers include, senior BJP leader and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. Mr Saha performed pooja at various temples in Agartala in the morning before filing his nomination papers. He is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency in Agartala. Congress candidate Ashish Saha also submitted his nomination papers.

Both Dr Manik Saha and Ashish Saha submitted their nomination papers at the office of the Sadar Sub-Divisional office. BJP state president Rajeev Bhattacharya also submitted his nomination papers from the Banmalipur constituency.

Apart from the state BJP leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh participated in the rally. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik also submitted her nomination papers from the Dhanpur constituency of the Sonamura subdivision. Congress MLA Sudeep Roy Burman too filed nomination papers from the 6 Agartala constituency. Meanwhile, candidates from TIPRA Motha also submitted their nomination papers today.