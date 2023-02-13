Tripura Elections: Political parties intensify campaigns to woo voters

AMN

Polling parties are making an all out attempt to woo voters on the penultimate day of campaigning in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp rally in Agartala this evening.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Union Minister Smriti Irani are addressing rallies for BJP candidates. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign at Boxanagar this evening. TIPRA Motha Chief, Pradyut Kishore Debbarma, CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar, state Congress President Birjit Sinha are also addressing election rallies today.

A total of 259 candidates, including 22 women are in the fray for the 60-member Assembly. Polling will be held on Thursday for which the Election Commission is taking all necessary measures to ensure peaceful and error-free voting.