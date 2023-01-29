इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2023 07:29:11      انڈین آواز
Tripura: Electioneering gaining momentum

AMN

In poll-bound Tripura, electioneering is gaining momentum as hectic political parleys are taking place among different parties in the State. Yesterday, the BJP and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura finalised continuing their alliance.

The IPFT leaders lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of tribal people in the State. According to the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest on 55 seats, whereas IPFT will field its candidates on five seats.

The BJP has also released a list of 40-star campaigners for the Tripura election that include stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J. P. Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the elections, the West District Police of Tripura launched an anti-liquor drive in various areas of the district and seized a huge stock of foreign liquor from Harikant Para and Gabardi areas.

The Tripura police also seized a large quantity of narcotic substances after searching an auto in the Hawaii Bari area of Teliyamura, yesterday.

