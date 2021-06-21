Tripura CM inaugurates mega vaccination drive

AMN

In Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday inaugurated the mega vaccination drive for the age group of 18 to 44 years as part of the pan-India vaccination drive for June 21 and 22. Along with the Chief Minister, Health Secretary JK Sinha, NHM (National Health Mission) Mission Director Siddhartha Shiva Jiaswal and other senior officials of the department remained present.

The programme was organised at IMA house Agartala.

According to official details, vaccination will continue in 1,342 session sites across the state that was increased from earlier 900. As of now, 19,40,340 doses have been administered in Tripura that include both first and second doses.

Tripura has emerged as the first state as far as vaccination of the 45 age group is concerned with 92 per cent of the total population of the specific age group vaccinated already.

In terms of the vaccination of 18 to 44 years age group, 3 lakh doses had been administered so far and now it would only increase with mission mode vaccination. As per the election data, the total number of people who belonged to that category stood at 16 lakh.