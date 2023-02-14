TRIPURA: Campaigning for elections in Tripura comes to an end; Polling on Feb 16

AMN

Campaigning for the assembly polls in Tripura concluded on Tuesday evening. All the contesting parties and candidates made last efforts on Tuesday to woo the voters.

Polling for all the 60 seats will be held on Thursday. A total of 259 candidates’ political fate will be decided by over 28 lakh voters. Meanwhile, state police nodal officer G S Rao said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure peaceful polling.

Mr. Rao said that 400 companies of central security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. He said that, during the day of polling, central armed police forces will be deployed in polling stations.

The voters of Tripura witnessed massive rallies, colorful music and road shows and door to door campaign. Several top leaders have visited the state and campaigned for their candidates.

The star studded campaign has seen participation of top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President J P Nadda, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah along with several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. For the Left Front, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar along with senior leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash and Brinda Karat led the campaign.