इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023
Tripura: Amit Shah to address election rallies in Santir Bazar & Khowai

AMN

With 10 days left for the 60-seat Tripura Legislative Assembly polls, star campaigners of various political parties are expected to arrive in the state from tomorrow onwards. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election rallies in Santir Bazar and Khowai tomorrow; besides he will also hold a roadshow in Agartala in the evening. Senior state political leaders including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar campaigned for their respective party candidates.

Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Manik Saha today undertook door-to-door campaign at Badharghat in Agartala in support of his party candidate. The Chief Minister also addressed a election rally at Nalchar where he criticised at the opposition CPI(M) and Congress. Senior CPI (M) leader Manik Sarkar also campaigned in the outskirts of Agartala. Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was seen doing door-to-door campaign in his assembly constituency. Mr. Barman is contesting against Papia Dutta of the BJP. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress today released its election manifesto. In the manifesto, the TMC has promised that if they come to power they will provide jobs to over two lakh youth in the state and will also provide an amount 10 thousand rupees to the farmers of the state. With Kunal Shinde this is Manas Pratim Sarma from Agartala

