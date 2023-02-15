Tripura all set to go to poll

AMN / WEB DESK

All arrangements have been put in place for assembly elections in Tripura tomorrow Feb 16. Polling personnel along with material will start their journey today to the voting stations. There are a total of 3,328 polling booths in the state. Election Commission has deployed central armed police forces in all the polling booths to ensure peaceful polling.

With heavy deployment of the central armed police force across the state, the Border Security Force guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border are also maintaining strict vigil.