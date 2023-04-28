Tripartite Memorandum of Settlement signed between Centre, Assam Govt, DNLA/DPSC

AMN

A tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between the Centre, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) was signed in New Delhi yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said that this agreement is another significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024. He said, this agreement will put a complete end to the insurgency and with this, there are no more armed groups in Assam.

Home Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the vision of a terror-free, violence-free and developed Northeast before the country and his Ministry is moving forward in this direction. He said that under the agreement, the representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organization, vacate all camps occupied by their cadres and join the peaceful democratic process. The Minister said, as a result of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms.

Mr Shah said, the agreement will bring a complete end to the insurgency in Dima Hasao District of Assam. Under the agreement, Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Government of Assam. This will protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.