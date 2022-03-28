FreeCurrencyRates.com

Travel industry welcome reopening commercial international services after two years gap

AMN / WEBDESK

Travel industry stakeholders have welcomed government’s decision to reopen commercial international passengers services. The government had reopened scheduled commercial international passengers services to and from India from yesterday after a gap of two years.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had suspended operations of international commercial services with effect from 23rd March, 2020, with a view to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic. President of Indian Association of Tour Operators Rajeev Mehra said, this will increase tourist traffic to India, and from September this year onwards, which is the start of the next inbound tourism season, a substantial amount of the affected business is expected to be back.

Tourism Ministry said, the tourism sector has been one of the most adversely affected sectors by the Covid 19 pandemic, impacting livelihoods of stakeholders related to the tourism industry. The Ministry said, the government has extended financial support in the form of credit under the Credit Guarantee Scheme at concessional rates to tour operators, travel agents, and Regional level tourist guides.

