TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY MUST IN TAXATION SYSTEM: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

OM BIRLA ADDRESSES INDIAN REVENUE SERVICE (IRS) PROBATIONERS IN PARLIAMENT HOUSE COMPLEX

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurated a three-day orientation programme on parliamentary procedure for probationers of the 72nd batch of Indian Revenue Service in Parliament House Complex, today.

Addressing the probationers on this occasion, Birla said that ensuring transparency and accountability in the taxation system of the system is imperative and the Indian Revenue Service is discharging its responsibility as a leading institution in this direction.

In the context of development and socio-economic change, Birla said that countries around the world are moving towards a simpler taxation system in the pursuit of development. He added that India’s tax policies are based on the values of transparency, and citizen-centric service and that the officers of the Revenue Service must always strive to uphold the same. In this context, Birla stressed on progressive tax policies and their implementation as per the changing needs of the economy. Calling upon the probationers be vigilant, Birla said that in the ongoing Amrit Kaal, young officers have a vital role in the effective functioning of the nation’s revenue and taxation systems.

Mentioning the most recent tax reforms, Birla observed that major changes have taken place in the revenue system of the country after extensive debate and discussion in the Parliament. He added that using their knowledge and skills, young civil servants are making outstanding contribution towards making India the foremost destination for development and investment around the world. Birla stressed on the economic policies to be unambiguous, progressive and in tune with the changing needs of the economy. He added that policies should aim at improved service including transparency, and dignity for citizens and entrepreneurs alike.

On this occasion, Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha gave the Welcome Address and Prasenjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, presented the vote of thanks. The programme was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).