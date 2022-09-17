Transfers of Afghan assets to Swiss banks is against international treaties, Afghan FM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems recent decision by the US to transfer 3.5 billion dollars of the reserves of Da Afghanistan Bank to Switzerland and use it for targeted disbursement without any input by Afghanistan as unacceptable and a violation of international norms. “If the reserves are disbursed without taking into consideration the legitimate demands of the Afghans, the Islamic Emirate will be forced to impose fines against, and ban activities of, all individuals, institutions, and companies,” said the Ministry statement. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as an accountable government to its people, expresses its explicit opposition to the specific iteration of this mechanism, he said.