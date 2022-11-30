TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a mechanism to display the name of the caller on mobile phones to check pesky and fraud calls. It has released a consultation paper on the Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) facility in telecommunication networks and sought inputs from the stakeholders. Currently, mobile apps including truecaller and Bharat Caller ID provide such facilities in which people can identify calling party names as well as spam calls which is not reliable enough.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications had asked TRAI to provide its recommendation on CNAP. The Department said that the introduction of CNAP facility in telecommunication networks aims at empowering subscribers to take an informed decision while receiving an incoming call and to reduce the harassment of subscribers from spam callers. People can send their comments on the CNAP paper by the 27th of next month and counter comments by the 10th of January next year.