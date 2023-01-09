TRAI extends last date to receive comments on Consultation Paper

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI has extended the last date to receive comments or counter comments on Consultation Paper on data communication services between aircraft and ground stations provided by organisations other than the Airports Authority of India. Concerned stakeholders can now submit their written comments by the 23rd of January and counter comments by the 6th of February.

The Ministry of Communications in a statement on Monday said that TRAI has taken this step keeping in view the requests by several industry associations to extend the last date of receiving comments or counter comments on the consultation papers.

It said that the TRAI had released the consultation paper on the 10th of last month. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as the 09th of this month and for counter comments as the 23rd of January.