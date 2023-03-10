इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 11:06:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Traders in Pakistan’s Mansehra & Shinkiari towns hold a shutter-down strike in response to prolonged & unscheduled power outages

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK
Traders in Pakistan’s Mansehra and Shinkiari towns today held a shutter-down strike in response to the prolonged and unscheduled power outages. Mansehra is a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Chairman of the Shinkiari Traders’ Association Alamgir Shah said that businesses are already suffering from record inflation and now the daylong load-shedding is badly hitting traders. Shah said, besides downing shutters, the traders would stage a protest rally as well. He further said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company suspended electricity from 9 am to 4 pm every other hour.

President of the association Zuhaib Shah said harsh economic conditions had rendered traders and shopkeepers unable to pay rent of their shops and business centres, so they couldn’t afford to bear expenses for household goods and children’s education.

The traders’ central body met in Mansehra and demanded the government do away with the prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart