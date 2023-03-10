Traders in Pakistan’s Mansehra & Shinkiari towns hold a shutter-down strike in response to prolonged & unscheduled power outages

WEB DESK

Traders in Pakistan’s Mansehra and Shinkiari towns today held a shutter-down strike in response to the prolonged and unscheduled power outages. Mansehra is a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Chairman of the Shinkiari Traders’ Association Alamgir Shah said that businesses are already suffering from record inflation and now the daylong load-shedding is badly hitting traders. Shah said, besides downing shutters, the traders would stage a protest rally as well. He further said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company suspended electricity from 9 am to 4 pm every other hour.

President of the association Zuhaib Shah said harsh economic conditions had rendered traders and shopkeepers unable to pay rent of their shops and business centres, so they couldn’t afford to bear expenses for household goods and children’s education.

The traders’ central body met in Mansehra and demanded the government do away with the prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding.