Trade Partnership of India and Tanzania Will Fuel Growth in Both Countries: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Speakers Of Tanzania And Zanzibar Parliaments

AMN / Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania)

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla reached the Tanzanian capital of Dar-es-Salaam on the second leg of the East Africa visit today. Mr Birla and the Members of the IPD were received at the airport by Officials of the Tanzanian Government and Indian High Commission in Tanzania.

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla held discussions with the Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson. At the outset Mr Birla thanked Dr. Ackson for the traditional and warm welcome accorded to the Indian Delegation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Birla emphasized that India and Tanzania have traditionally had close and friendly relations. He added that the shared values, legacy of struggle against colonialism and strong desire for the progress and prosperity of their people have defined the relationship between the two countries. Mr Birla expressed joy that India has always been a reliable partner in Tanzania’s development journey.

Mentioning about the traditionally close, friendly and co-operative relations between the two countries, Mr Birla said that the present relations should be expanded to new avenues of innovation and technology. Presently, India is the fifth largest economy with the potential to grow further and Tanzania is the most important economy in the Africa continent. Therefore, partnership of India and Tanzania on economic front will fuel growth in both the countries, added Mr Birla. Referring to setting up of IIT in Tanzania, Mr Birla noted that it a matter of pride that the first IIT, outside India, is being set up in Tanzania. This will help in development of human resource of Tanzania, added Mr Birla. Besides, a technological park which is being conceptualized will add to the growth of engine of Tanzania, mentioned Mr Birla. Referring to defence relationship between the two countries, Mr Birla said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the defence partnership between India and Tanzania has augmented over period of time and he expressed hope that this will be further strengthened.

Mentioning about India’s G-20 Presidency, Mr Birla noted that India will make efforts to put forth the concerns of developing countries and global south in the summit. Referring to contributions of Indian Diaspora, Mr Birla said that people of Indian roots in Tanzania are playing an important role in development of the country. Mr Birla suggested that regular exchange of dialogue and visits of dignitaries at higher level will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Mr Birla informed that on the sidelines of G-20, Parliament of India will also organize the P20 conference of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries this year. Mr Birla added that India being the world’s largest democracy will try to effectively resolve global issues through this platform.

Expressing happiness that after 50 years a parliamentary delegation from India is visiting Tanzania under his leadership, Mr Birla said that high level visits strengthen political and parliamentary relations. He added that the Parliament of India supports mutual exchange of parliamentary delegations and continuity of visits. Mr Birla observed that such steps not only increase the affinity between the two countries and Parliaments, but also encourage people-to-people contact and cooperation. Mr Birla also mentioned exploring the possibility of setting up an India-Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy. He added that such a forum will help share each other’s experiences and perspectives, resulting in further strengthening of bilateral relations and opening up new opportunities for cooperation. Capacity building of Members and Officers of Tanzania legislature through PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat was also discussed.

During the meeting Mr Birla also interacted with the Speaker of Zanzibar House of Representatives, Hon. Zubeir Ali Maulid. In this interaction Mr Birla said that India and Zanzibar have an age-old relationship going back centuries. He added that Indian traders have been visiting Zanzibar for centuries. Mr Birla also said that over the centuries many Indians settled in Zanzibar, leading to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. Mr Birla also recalled that in the year 1974, India became the first country to open a consulate in Zanzibar leading to several high level political visits between India and Zanzibar. Hon. Zubeir Ali Maulid invited Mr Birla to visit Zanzibar.