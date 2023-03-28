Trade and Investment Working Group meeting of the G-20 to begin in Mumbai

AMN

First Meeting of G20s Trade and Investment Working Group will begin in Mumbai today. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will inaugurate an International Conference on ‘Trade Finance’ today.

The aim under India’s G20 Presidency is to build a shared understanding of the challenges being faced in accelerating global trade and investment, and how existing opportunities can be harnessed to formulate human-centric concrete outcomes and deliverables. Over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings, and international organizations received a warm and traditional welcome in Mumbai.

They are in the city for 3-day meeting of G20s Trade and Investment Working Group. The role of banks, financial institutions, development finance institutions, and export credit agencies in closing the trade finance gap, and how digitalization and fintech solutions can improve access to trade finance will be discussed in today’s conference. Eminent speakers from India and abroad have been invited to deliberate and provide concrete solutions for mitigating the growing trade finance gap. After the conference delegates will visit Bharat Diamond Bourse. Various experience zones on spices, millet, tea, and coffee will be set up, and an exhibition on textiles will be displayed during this meeting at the conference venue. Jeevan Bhawasar, AIR News, Mumbai.