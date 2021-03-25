Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Women’s Hockey Team vice captain Savita Punia feels that the recent tours to Argentina and Germany has helped the players in fine tuning their game ahead of the Olympic Games in July.

“Not having played competitive matches in over a year, we were not sure how we would do against top teams like Argentina and Germany.

“We had worked a lot on our fitness in the past year and also played a lot of matches amongst each other as well as the Junior Men’s team, but it was only when we played against Argentina did we realize where we really stand in our tactical performance and areas that need improvement ahead of the Olympics,” Savita told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

The experienced goalkeeper was of the view that these two tours also provided much needed exposure to some of the young players in the team, who needed the experience required to play the world’s top teams.

“Quite a few youngsters got a chance to play in these two tours and this was very important as they would understand and learn the temperament and the level required to do well against such top teams.

We were also able to try different combinations during the tours and I feel all this will certainly help in the days leading up to the Olympics.”

Talking about the Tokyo Olympics Games which is less than four months away, Savita said. “Every player in the core group is very excitement and are giving their 100 per cent in every session. We have a strong pool of players and each one is very competitive and will be gunning for a place in the final team for the Olympics,” .

At present in the National Coaching Camp at SAI, Bengaluru, the players are currently also “working on creating more scoring chances and improving our defence. We are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations

“Players are also focused on their fitness and conditioning. Fitness has played a major role in our improvement so far and if we have to do well in Tokyo, fitness will play a crucial role considering the weather conditions over there. ” she added.