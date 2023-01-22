Tourist’s entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

WEB DESK

One of the top tourist destinations in Peru, Machu Picchu suspended the entry of travellers amid unrest in the country. Dozens of people were injured after tensions flared again on Friday as security forces clashed with protesters in the capital city Lima using tear gas to repel demonstrators.

More than 46 people have been killed in the weeks-long protests. Airports in Arequipa, Cusco and the southern city of Juliaca were also attacked by demonstrators.

Protests have rocked Peru since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.