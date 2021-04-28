Total vaccination across country gets closer to 15 Crore mark

WEB DESK

The total vaccination across the country has come near the 15 Crore mark. Over 14.98 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now. Over 93 lakh Healthcare Workers have taken the first dose and over 61 lakh have taken the 2nd dose. Over one crore 23 lakh Frontline Workers have taken first dose and nearly 66 lakh have taken the 2nd dose.

Over 5 crore people over 45 years old to 60 years old have taken the first Dose and over 31 lakh have taken the second dose. Over 5 crore people above 60 years have taken the first dose and over 98 lakh have taken the 2nd dose.

Today on the one hundred and third day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, over 20 lakh vaccine doses were given. Out of which nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and over 8 lakh beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.