Total of 4,748 Farmer Producer Organisations are registered across India: Tomar

The government has informed that a total of 4,748 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are registered across the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said 10,000 FPOs have been allocated to various Implementing Agencies which is in sync with the scheme launched in 2020.

The union minister added the government is providing financial assistance of Rs. 18 lakh per FPO for a period of 3 three years along with credit guarantee facility and equity grant to farmers of the FPOs.