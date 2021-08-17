India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U reaches 1.13 crore

Staff Reporter

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved proposals for the construction of 16 thousand 488 houses at the 55th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

The houses are proposed to be constructed under Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) verticals of PMAY-U. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY-U has now gone up to over 113 lakh. Of them, 85.65 lakh houses have been grounded for construction and more than 51 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

Presiding over the meeting through video conferencing in New Delhi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra said that the demand for sanction has saturated in all States and Union Territories and work should be done expeditiously towards completing all the projects within the stipulated time.

The approval for proposals under Model-2 of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes was also reviewed by the Secretary with five states, namely Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. A total of 59 thousand 350 units, including single bedroom and double bedroom units and dormitory beds, have been approved for urban migrants and poor, involving a Technology Innovation Grant of over 135 crore rupees.

