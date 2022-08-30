Torrential rain & flood batter normal life in Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh

AMN

The South West Monsoon is vigorous over South Interior Karnataka and active over North Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka. Maddur in Mandya district recorded very heavy rainfall of 14 cm followed by 13 cm in Chitradurga and Tumkuru and 12 cm in Bengaluru rural districts. The met department forecast says that rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the state.

The onset of South West Monsoon has brought copious rainfall in the state. The Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said that the downpour has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and the standing crops. He said that measures will be taken to restore power and repair roads and bridges damaged by rain. The Revenue department will conduct a survey of the crop loss and initiate a process to compensate the farmers. He said that in the coming days measures will be taken to store the rainwater to utilise it for irrigation and to replenish groundwater.

In Ramanagara district several people suffered due to flooding to low lying areas. In Haveri in North Karnataka, incessant rainfall has damaged 670 houses and caused crop loss over 61 thousand 393 hectares. The district administration has issued warning to the people to not venture near the water bodies. In Gadag too rain has disrupted normal life. There were several incidents of water gushing into low lying areas in the district. The onion, maize and soybean farmers have incurred crop loss due to increase in the moisture.

In Kerala, the Met Department has said thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph is likely at one or two places in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The department has issued an orange alert in these districts, besides Thrissur.

Although there was some let-up in the rain during the day, by evening, a slight drizzle and a heavily overcast sky indicated the possibility of more heavy rains in store.

In Kochi city, water logging is still continuing in many low-lying places. Many trains were either delayed or services terminated midway during the day.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow, including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas and anganwadis in view of the possibility of heavy rain.

In Alappuzha, the water rose in many places in the town, as the eastern areas of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts received heavy rainfall.

In Uttar Pradesh, many districts are reeling under the flood fury caused by the release of water and heavy rain in the catchment area of major rivers. Many ministers took stock of the flood situation in some major districts today and asked the administration to expedite the relief work.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Prayagraj district where many low lying area are submerged in the water of Ganga and Yamuna. He reviewed the relief and rescue operation and asked the officials to help every citizen who is stuck in the flood waters. Varanasi district is also facing the fury of flood where Ganga river is in spate and all the famous ghats are submerged in flood water. Water of Ganga river has reached till the stairs of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the river is flowing above the 1m above the danger mark in the City.

Union Minister and MP from the neighbouring Chandauli district Dr Mahendra nath Pandey visited the flood affected areas of the city and reviewed the rescue and relief operation. Jal Shakti mantri of the state Swatantra Dev Singh also conducted sarve in the Bundelkhand region of the state where Betwa Kane, Yamuna and Chambal rivers have a wreaking havoc in the low lying areas.