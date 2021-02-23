Top golfers for Glade One Masters 2021

Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
Ahmedabad, 22 February : Top golfers of the country including Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, and Viraj Madappa will be seen in action in the inaugural Rs 30-lakh prize money Glade One Masters 2021 to be played here from from February 23rd – 26th

The tournament, the ninth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, will be played at the pristine Glade One Golf Resort .The Pro-Am event will be staged on February 27.

The Glade One championship golf course designed by Gary Player is a testament to the versatility of the world’s leading golf course design firm. Each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.

The tournament will have unique format The first two rounds will consist of nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

Other leading professionals taking part in this tournament include Khalin Joshi along with the highest-ranked Indian in the world Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind.

Commenting on the venue of the event, Viraj Madappa said, “I really like the layout here at the Glade One Golf Resort. It’s a very challenging course, the tee shots are quite demanding, holes quite lengthy and with the wind against you, a lot of the par-5s can play even longer.

There are a lot of hazards here such as water bodies and bunkers which can trouble you if you don’t hit good shots. All of us professionals playing on the PGTI are very appreciative of Glade One Golf Resort’s support in staging this event. I’m excited about competing at this amazing venue for the first time.”

Chikkarangappa opined “The Glade One Golf Resort has a charm of its own. It has some tricky holes with water bodies and of course its standout features are the island green and an island tee. An island tee is something that I’ve never seen before so it adds to the uniqueness of this course.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

