Tomar launches ‘Millets Experience Centre’ at Dilli Haat

By Sudhir Kumar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the first of its kind ‘Millets Experience Centre (MEC)’ at Dilli Haat in New Delhi Friday. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) has established the Millets Experience Centre in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry. It aims to raise awareness of Millets and encourage its adoption among the general public.

In his inaugural address, Mr Tomar praised India’s dynamic role in celebration of International Year of Millets 2023 led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India is gearing towards becoming a ‘Global Hub’ for Millets and added that the setting up of the MEC is a step in that direction.

The ministry-led initiative of establishing a consumer-oriented ‘Millets Experience Centre’ would not only promote the dietary benefits of millets but also popularize Shree Anna as a nutritional powerhouse. In addition to a unique dining experience, customers can also purchase a variety of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products from local millet start-ups at the MEC.