Tomar launches indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy Skin disease

AMN / WEB DESK

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy Skin disease. The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar, Haryana in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar, Bareilly. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tomar described this vaccine as a milestone for eradicating the Lumpy disease. He expressed happiness that scientists have developed a vaccine 100 percent effective complying with all standards, which will be effective in getting rid of the Lumpy disease.

The Minister directed the concerned officials to provide this vaccine in large numbers at the earliest for relief to the cattle. He said that there are thirty crore livestock in the country and all possible measures should be taken to provide them relief at the earliest.