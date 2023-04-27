इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 10:25:49      انڈین آواز
Tomar inaugurates Summit on Farm Machinery Technology

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the Summit on Farm Machinery Technology, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA) in New Delhi.

On the occasion Mr. Tomar said, there are about 85 percent of small farmers in the country, who should get the benefit of technology and machinery. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is continuously working in this direction at its level.

The Minister said that an amount of six thousand 120 crore and 85 thousand rupees has been released to the States from 2014-15 to 2022-23 for various activities like training, testing, setting up of CHCs, hi-tech hubs, and Farm Machinery Banks under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization.

He said, besides 15 lakh 24 thousand lakh of farm machinery and equipment have been distributed at subsidized rates through State governments, including tractors, power tillers, and automated machinery. Various office bearers and members of CII were present in the programme. The Summit was attended by stakeholders including Original Equipment Manufacturers, policy planners, suppliers, and product development and design firms.

