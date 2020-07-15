Tomar holds review meeting on progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Tuesday held a review meeting on the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through video-conferencing with the Rural Development Ministers and senior officials of six states.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20th of last month, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is being undertaken in 116 districts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The Abhiyaan will continue for 125 days, and 25 works coming under 11 different ministries have been identified for completion.

The Abhiyaan was found to be progressing well under various parameters which are being regularly monitored.

Speaking to the State representatives, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has said, it is the effort of the Government to provide employment to the migrant workers at their native places.

The Abhiyaan is not only providing employment to returning migrants and similarly affected rural citizens, but also strengthening the economy.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the rate of progress of the special drive by active cooperation between the Centre and the States, and laid emphasis on further accelerating the drive and creation of maximum infrastructure.