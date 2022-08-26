Tomar asks Agriculture graduates to work towards bringing change in lives of farmers

AMN / HYDERBAD

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has asked the graduates of Agriculture Extension Management to work towards bringing change in the lives of farmers.

Addressing the 6th Convocation at the National Institute of Agriculture fo Extension Management-MANAGE at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, he said the government is giving top priority to agriculture sector and as a result, agriculture has strengthened the country’s economy during COVID pandemic.

Referring to Krishi Chanakya building, which he inaugurated earlier, the minister said such facilities will help taking Agri start-ups forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Principle Coordinator of the PGDM at MANAGE, Anand Reddy said the manage students are achieving cent percent placement with an average pay package of over 11 lakh per annum. Earlier, MANAGE Director General P Chandra Shekhara (Chandra Shekhara) said the manage will award those alumni who set up the best start-up. Secretary Agriculture Manoj Ahuja was also present.

The Minister has presented certificates to over 200 students who completed their courses of Diploma in Agri Business Management at the MANAGE. Students of three batches from 2018-22 have been presented certificates at the convocation. He also presented gold medals to nine students who excelled in their studies and presented awards to 3 exceptional alumni of the PG Diploma in Agri Business Management.