Tomar arrives in Bali to participate in G-20 Summit

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived in Bali, Indonesia on a three day visit to participate in G-20 Summit. Mr. Tomar held separate bilateral meetings with the Canadian Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau and Australia Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing, Tim Ayres.

In his bilateral meetings, Mr Tomar extended invitation to both the Ministers for the G-20 Agri-Summit to be hosted by India next year. Besides, he also sought their support for the International Year of Millets – 2023 to be celebrated under India’s stewardship.