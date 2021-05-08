Toll fee exempted for Tankers carrying LMO across National Highways

The toll fee for Tankers and Containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen has been exempted across National Highways. Keeping in view the current unprecedented demand of the Medical Oxygen across the country due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the containers carrying Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles such as ambulances for a period of two months or till further orders. National Highway Authority of India, NHAI has said, the toll plazas have nearly zero waiting time after implementation of FASTag. It said, NHAI is already providing priority passage to such vehicles for quick and seamless transportation of medical oxygen. The authority has issued instructions to all its officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping and pro-active manner.

In the current medical crisis, the timely delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen to hospitals and medical centers is of paramount importance to save lives of patients critically affected by COVID-19. Exemption of payment of user fee at the Toll Plazas will ensure faster movement of Medical Oxygen on the National Highways.