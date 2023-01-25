इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 02:12:14      انڈین آواز
Toll Collection through FASTag increased by 46% in 2022

Electronic Toll Collection through FASTag has increased by 46 percent to 50 thousand 855 crore rupees last year as compared to 34 thousand 778 crore rupees in 2021. The total toll was collected via FASTag on fee plazas, including State Highway fee plazas.

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on National Highways fee plazas in December last year was nearly 134 crore rupees, and the single day highest collection touched 144 crore rupees on 24th of last month. Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of approximately 48 percent last year as compared to the year 2021.

The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 was 219 crores and in 2022 it was 324 crores. With 6 crore 40 lakh FASTags issued as on date, the total number of FASTag enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1181, including 323 State highway fee plazas, last year from 922 in 2021.

