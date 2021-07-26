Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey

In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her women’s singles first round match against Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.

Paddler Manika Batra registered a terrific comeback 4-3 win against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in the second round of the women’s singles table tennis event. Batra came back from 2 games down to win the second round clash 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Indian Boxer and medal hope MC Mary Kom entered the round of 16 defeating Dominica’s Hernandez Garcia Miguelina 4:1 in women’s flyweight category. Mary Kom won by split decision.

In rowing, duo of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the semi-finals of the lightweight men’s double sculls event. The Indian pair finished third in repechage-2 and sealed their place for the semi-finals.

India men’s hockey team was not able to carry their winning momentum as the Manpreet Singh-led side stumbled to a defeat at the hands of Australia in their second Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Australia defeated India 7-1, at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch.

India will next take on Spain on Tuesday.

India boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) bowed out of the men’s lightweight (57-63 kg) category event after losing to Great Britain’s Luke McCormack in the round of 32. McCormack defeated Kaushik 4-1 in the round of 32 match.

In Shooting, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa missed two targets out of 75, to be placed 11th on countback in Men’s Skeet and has a top-six finals spot well in sight. Competing at the Asaka Shooting range today, Angad had scores of 25, 24, 24 in the first three series and will come back tomorrow to shoot the final two series in qualifying. Compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71 to be in placed 25th out of the 30 shooters in the fray.

Earlier today, India’s ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar failed to qualify for the medal round in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification after finishing 26th and 32nd.

In Table Tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India lost to Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang by 4-3 in the Men’s singles event. Sathiyan was 3-1 up after four sets but the lower-ranked Hong Kong mounted a comeback to win the next three consecutive sets.

In Tennis, India’s women’s pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost their first round match against Ukraine’s Kichenok twins — Nadiia and Lyudmyla 6-0, 6-7.

Pranati Nayak, India’s only Gymnast in Olympics also failed to qualify in women’s all-around qualification in the artistic gymnastic event.