Tokyo Olympics: Indian women hockey team storm into semifinals

AMN
India stunned Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-finals in women’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. This will be the Indian women’s hockey team’s first last four appearance at Olympic Games. The Indian women’s team had finished fourth in the 1980 Moscow Olympics but the format in those Games was different, as there were no knockout matches.
India will face Argentina in the semi-finals, who defeated Germany 3-0 in the first quarterfinal earlier on Monday. A spot in the semifinals also means that India are guaranteed a medal match for the first-time at the Olympics.