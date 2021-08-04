Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team to meet Germany for Bronze medal on Thursday

AMN

The battle line has been drawn between Belgium and Australia for a summit clash in the men’s Hockey at the Tokyo Olympic Games. On the 11th day today, Australia defeated Germany 3-1 in the semi-final match this evening. With this win Australia reached in the final summit after 17 years. Earlier, India lost to Belgium 5-2 in the first semi-final on Tuesday morning.

The final match in the Men’s Hockey between Belgium and Australia will be played on Thursday to decide the gold and silver honours while India will meet Germany for the Bronze medal on the same day. India has reached in the medal round after 4 decades following Moscow Olympic.

In Athletics, Annu Rani failed to qualify for the Javelin throw event. Kamalpreet Kaur’s medal quest ended as she finished sixth in the final of discus throw event yesterday. In shot put Tajinder Singh Toor could not qualify and stood at 13 place. In Wrestling, Sonam Malik lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia, in the Women’s 62 kilogram freestyle category.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has already ensured a medal for the country by storming into semifinals in welterweight category. She will take on B. Surmeneli of Turkey tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

Yesterday, Indian women’s hockey team scripted history as it entered into the semifinals for the first time in the Olympics, defeating former Champions Australia 1-0. They will take on Argentina tomorrow at 03.30 p.m. Another women’s Hockey semi-final will take place between Netherlands and Great Britain on the same day.

Indian wrestlers will be seen in action tomorrow in their respective categories. In men’s freestyle 86 kg category, Deepak Punia will take on Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria while Ravi Kumar Dahiya will meet with Oscar Tigeros of Colombia in 57 kg category. In women’s freestyle 57 kg category, Anshu Malik will contest with Iryna Kurachikina of Belarus.