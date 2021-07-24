TOKYO 20202: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Deepak, Panwar in fray on Sunday Olympic Shooting action

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal (Women’s 10M Air Pistol ) Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar ( Men’s 10M Air Rifle) will be seen in action in the Tokyo Olympic Games Shooting competition on Sunday.

Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world numbers one and two respectively, while Divyansh is world number two in Men’s 10M Air Rifle even as his senior compatriot Deepak Kumar ranks 11thcurrently.

The women will again be looking to break the 580 mark at the bare minimum, to strengthen their claims for a finals spot. The top eight will qualify from the 53-woman field after 60-shots are fired in 75 minutes.

The qualification round for Women’s Pistol begins at 5.30 am IST while the finals are scheduled for 7.45 am IST. The Men’s Rifle qualifiers start at 9.30 am IST with the finals being scheduled for 12 noon IST.

The Men’s 10M Air Rifle has a 47-man draw and will also have a 60-shot qualification round, but with decimal scoring in place, the comfort score is around 630 to ensure a finals berth.

Women's 10 m Air Pistol

Favorites: Anna Korakaki (Greece- Reigning World & 25M Pistol Rio Champion); Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)- Rio Silver medallist in the event); Olena Kostevych (Ukraine-former Olympic & World Champion); Zorana Arunovic (Serbia- former world champion)

Strong Contenders: Monika Karsch (Germany), Carina Wimmer (Germany), Celine Goberville (France), Veronika Major (Hungary), Jiang Ranxin (China), Kim Bomi (Korea), Viktoria Chaikha (Belarus), Wu Chai Ying (Chinese Taipei)

Men's 10m Air Rifle;

Favorites: Sergey Kamenskiy (ROC- reigning world champion); Vladimir Maslenikov (ROC- Rio bronze medallist in the event); Istvan Peni (Hungary- world number one); Yang Haoran (China- Asian Games champion); Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine- Rio silver medallist in the event)

Strong Contenders: Nam Taeyun (Korea), Martin Strempfl (Austria), Milenco Sebic (Serbia), Lucas Kosiniesky (USA), William Shaner (USA),