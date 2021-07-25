Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi

To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women’s Hockey Team will have to put up a better show on against Germany in their second match of Pool A in Olympic competition at the Oi Stadium on Monday.

Team Captain Rani, who scored the only goal for India in their match against the Netherlands, expressed that the team can take a lot of confidence from the way they played against the Dutch.

India lost 1-5 against The Netherlands in their first outing

“We can definitely take a lot of positives from our first match. We played an aggressive brand of hockey, especially in the first half. We created many chances and also capitalized on one chance in the first quarter itself.

“We were in control for the better part of the match against the best side in the world and that has definitely raised our confidence,” said Rani.

Taking about the second match, the skipper said “Germany are a good side too. We have to be on top of our game. We have looked at the mistakes we made in our first match and we will try to rectify them in our next match. We have to stay positive and keep backing our skills throughout the competition.”

Coach Sjoerd Marijne opined that the team has looked at the footage of their match against the Netherlands and noted down the key points they need to work on,

“We have watched the match against the Netherlands together and have spoken about the points we need to improve and we are currently focusing on that.

“Germany is also a very strong side. If we can be consistent during the whole match, then the result will be better.”

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

