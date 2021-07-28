Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Tokyo 2020: India registers victories in Hockey, Badminton, Boxing

India had a good day today with victories coming in Hockey, Badminton and Boxing. In Hockey, Men in Blue defeated Spain 3-0 in group match of Pool ‘A’. Indian team took the two goal lead in the first quarter itself.

Simranjeet Singh scored first goal in the 14th min of the first quarter while Rupinder Pal Singh shot the second one just before the end of the first quarter at 15th minute.

Rupinder struck again in the 51st minute and scored the third goal for India.

With this win, India now stands at second position in the group with six points.

In Boxing, Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarterfinals of women’s welterweight category.

She beat Nadine Apetz of Germany in the round of 16 in 64 to 69 kilogram category by 3-2.

In Badminton, Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of Great Britain in final Group ‘A’ match of men’s doubles, 21-17, 21-19.

The remarkable performances by the participants from other countries also hogged the attention of the sportslovers. Weightlifter from Chinese Taipei KUO Hsing-Chun won the women’s weightlifting title in 59 kilogram category in the mega event. 

The Chinese team comprising Yang Qian and Yang Haoran have defeated Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA for gold in the first mixed team 10m air rifle final.

Turkmenistan also has secured its first-ever olympics medal as its weightlifter Polina Guryeva won silver medal in the 59kg weightlifting category in Tokyo olympics.

Clarisse Agbegnenou of France has won the gold medal in women’s judo 63kg category in Toyko Olympics.

Carissa Moore of USA is the Olympic women’s surf champion. She beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa and registered a score of 14.93. 

Italo Ferreira of Brazil has defeated Kanoa Igarashi of Japan with massive lead in men’s surfing event and secured gold medal.

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

