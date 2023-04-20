Today is last day for filing of nominations for Karnataka Assembly Elections

AMN

Today, April 20 is the last day for filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Apart from the candidates of BJP, Congress, JD-S, and other parties, independent candidates are also filing their nomination papers in large numbers today.

Most of the candidates are holding road shows and election rallies before filing nominations. Meanwhile, Congress announced its fifth and Sixth list of candidates. It replaced its candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in the Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.