Today is Day of Happiness. Every year, March 20 is observed as the International Day of Happiness. It is solely dedicated to the most favourite feeling in the whole wide world. It aims to facilitate the importance of the same in the overall well-being of humans everywhere.

Happiness is the ultimate aim for many of us. People might acquire it in various ways. As long as it makes people giddy with joy, all it matters how they feel after they do what they love.

International Day of Happiness History

It was in 2013 when the United Nations started to observe the International Day of Happiness. The resolution was passed back in July 2012. This was an initiative that was first stressed upon by Bhutan who believed in the importance of national happiness, hence adopting ‘Gross National Happiness’ instead of Gross National Product.’

Every year, the UN comes out with the World Happiness Report that rates countries around the world to see how they have worked on their sustainable development and overall well-being. This year’s list was interesting as it rated them keeping the effect of the novel coronavirus in mind. In 2021, Finland was ranked as the world’s happiest country in this regard, with Denmark coming in second and Switzerland third.