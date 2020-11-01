Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
New norms for MBBS admissions, setting up of medical colleges
India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2020 10:16:38      انڈین آواز

To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that to restore normalcy between India and China the agreements must be respected scrupulously in their entirety.

He said that India-China ties were stable for three decades as the two nations addressed inherited challenges and new circumstances. He said, peace and tranquility in the border areas provided the basis for expanded cooperation in other domains.

“To restore normalcy, agreements between the two countries must be respected scrupulously in their entirety”, he said

Dr Jaishankar said, India will enter the UN Security Council for the eighth time as a non-permanent member on 1st January 2021. He said, with the passage of time, the case for a permanent presence has only grown stronger. The Minister said, starting now, India will press strongly for reformed multilateralism that would make the UN more representative of contemporary realities.

India will approach the world in a more proactive way in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Delivering Sardar Patel Lecture organised by All India Radio last evening, Dr Jaishankar said, some of them will be driven by a global vision of its interests that it has developed steadily over the years. He said, whether it is a deeper commitment to Africa that underlines our historical solidarity or initiatives from Caribbean to South Pacific that drive our developmental vision, this is a statement of our own evolution.

The Minister said, the pressures of the pandemic will naturally impart a different urgency to such engagements. He said, in terms of harnessing global capabilities, diplomacy abroad will match the boldness of reforms at home. Dr Jaishankar said, we will take a much more holistic approach to policy challenges and their delivery prospects. He said, Indian diplomacy will be more integrated with the defence and security needs, more supportive of the economic and commercial interests, more aware of the technology capabilities and offerings and more sensitive to the diaspora.

The External Affairs Minister said, the COVID19 pandemic has now shored up the perception of India as the pharmacy of the world.

The minister said, while engaging the different poles of an emerging global order, India will continue to give the utmost attention to its immediate neighbourhood. The Minister said, in the last few years, this was visible in political attention, as much as in commitment of resources to building connectivity. He said, as an outlook, the Neighbourhood First policy remains generous and non-reciprocal in creating the basis for shared activities in different domains. Dr Jaishankar said, the challenge of cross-border terrorism, though, is one of a kind and we have to be uncompromising in combating it. He said, if regionalism is to seriously develop, it would need not only a positive approach towards trade, connectivity and contacts but also an abjuring of terrorism as state policy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!