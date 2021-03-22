Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
TN: Final list of contestants for 234 Assembly constituencies to be released tomorrow

A total of 4469 nominations have been accepted and 2700 nominations were rejected after scrutiny for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamilnadu for the single phase poll on 6th April.

The final list of contestants for the 234 Assembly constituencies will be released tomorrow. The last date for withdrawal is tomorrow. Training for staff on poll duty was held in all the districts. In the health front, Tamilnadu has crossed the thousand mark of Covid positive patients for the third consecutive day today.

Shooting World Cup: India with nine-medals including three-gold climb on top of medal tally

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 21 March ; Indian  Men’s and Women’s won gold in 10M Air Pistol ...

India’s Singhraj wins gold in Para Shooting World Cup 2021

Indian para-athlete Singhraj won gold medal in the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup at Al Ain in the UAE today. He ...

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

