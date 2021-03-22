TN: Final list of contestants for 234 Assembly constituencies to be released tomorrow

AMN
A total of 4469 nominations have been accepted and 2700 nominations were rejected after scrutiny for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamilnadu for the single phase poll on 6th April.
The final list of contestants for the 234 Assembly constituencies will be released tomorrow. The last date for withdrawal is tomorrow. Training for staff on poll duty was held in all the districts. In the health front, Tamilnadu has crossed the thousand mark of Covid positive patients for the third consecutive day today.