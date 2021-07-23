TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha

AMN / NEW DELHI
TMC MP Shantanu Sen has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for his unruly behaviour.
Yesterday, when Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rose in the House to make a statement regarding compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media, TMC members rushed towards him and Mr. Sen snatched the statement copy from the Minister’s hand. However, the Minister tried to make a statement with another copy amid ruckus.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan today moved a motion to suspend Mr Sen from the House and it was accepted. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension of the TMC member and asked him to withdraw from the House. However, opposition members objected to the move.