TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery

S MOIN / KOLKATA

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee today released her party manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, promising a slew of schemes and measures that she would bring if her party is voted to power again.

Mamata Banerjee promised her government would decrease unemployment and generate 5 lakh employment opportunities in a year.

“All of you are aware that since we came to power, we have fulfilled our promises 100 per cent. The work that we have done has already been hailed by the world. We have received awards from the United Nations. We are number one in providing 100-days work. We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent and we have raised farmers’ income by three times,” Mamata Banerjee claimed while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.