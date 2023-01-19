Titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur laid to rest

AMN

The titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur was laid to rest at the Asaf Jahi dynasty mausoleum located at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on Wednesday while the state police gave a guard of honour. Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, passed away in Istanbul Turkey last week.

The body was brought to Hyderabad from Istanbul and kept at the Chowmahalla Palace where people were allowed to pay their last respects.

Thousands of people paid their last respects to Mukarram Jah Bahadur at the palace and the police had made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowds. The body draped in the Asaf Jahi flag was brought out in a procession to Mecca Masjid with a band contingent of the Telangana police leading it. Thousands of people joined the procession and carried the body on their shoulders from the palace. After rituals, the body was moved to the mausoleum where it was laid to rest.