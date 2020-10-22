Three senior BJP leaders in Bihar test positive for Corona

AMN

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic is now extended to state assembly elections in Bihar.

Three senior BJP leaders of the state have been tested positive for Corona.

The Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shanawaz Hussain who are part of the poll campaigning team are undergoing treatment after confirmation of contraction.

Mr. Modi has been admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

As the campaigning intensified in the poll bound areas several cases of uncontrolled crowd and violation of Covid-19 protocol have been reported.

Several FIRs have been registered on violations of the prescribed guidelines of Covid-19 in the state.