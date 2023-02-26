इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 11:04:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Three runners qualify for Asiad from Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The trio of elite runners, Man Singh, Belliappa AB and Karthik Kumar clinched the podium positions in the Apollo Tyres New Delhi National Marathon here on Sunday and qualified for the Asian Games in September.

All three went under the qualifying mark of 2 hours and 15 minutes in an exciting run that went down to the wire

Man Singh, who recorded his personal best of 2:16:58 just last month, clocked an impressive 2:14.13 to win the coveted gold medal as well as the cash prize of Rs 1,50,000.

Belliappa (2:14.15), who was breathing down his neck in the final leg, finished just two seconds behind to improve upon his own best by over 2 minutes. He pocketed the silver medal in the process.

Karthik Kumar (2:14.19) crossed the line four seconds behind to take the bronze.

Though Jyoti Gawate took home the gold medal among elite women but failed to book her flight ticket to Hangzhou (China). She, managed 2:53:04 while the target for the women was 2:47 minutes. 
Ashvini Jadhav (2:53:06) and Jigmet Dolma (2:56:41) took the other two positions on the podium.

“We at NEB Sports had done everything possible to create the best ambience and platform for the athletes to qualify for the Asian Games. We are delighted that three elite men have made it. It’s a proud moment for us,” NEB’s Nagraj Adiga, the Race Director, said.

“I was stumped by the enthusiasm among the runners. I couldn’t stop myself from cheering as I saw India’s top marathoners enter the Nehru Stadium well under the qualifying mark,” world record holder and double Olympic champion David Rudisha, the Brand Ambassador of NDM, gushed. “I congratulate the three qualifiers and wish them all the best for the big one in September,” he added.

“We are delighted with the response from the running community for the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon. It is heartening that three male athletes have breached the qualifying standards for the Hangzhou Asian Games,” Satish Sharma, President (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) of Apollo Tyres Ltd said.

Over 16,000 runners took part in the four categories, making it one of the biggest turnouts in the country. The Elite Marathoners set off on their mission at 5 in the morning, with David Rudisha flagging them off along with other dignitaries.

Other ResultsHalf Marathon:
Men: 1. Kiran Matre (1:05.57); 2. Nano Guta (1:06.03); 3. Tirtha Pun (1:06.21)
Women: 1. Neetu Kumari (1:17.14); 2. Bisle Bikaye (1:18.26); 3. Ujala Ujala (1:21.31)

10K:
Men: 1. Rishipal Singh (0:32.56); 2. Abdisa Wolde (0:32.57); 3. Sunny Kumar (0:34.14)
Women: 1. Ekta Rawat (0:38.12); 2. Rozi (0:38.13); 3. Priti Priti (0:39.22)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

دواؤں اور طبی آلا ت کی مناسب قیمت پر دستیابی ہوگی ممکن

عندلیب اخترمرکزی حکومت ملک میں دواؤں اور طبی آلات کی مناسب ق ...

معاشی بحران کے باوجود س کروڑ لوگوں کو غربت سے نکالنا اب بھی ممکن

اے ایم ایناقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے جاری کردہ ایک اہم ترین جائزے ...

Lithium-لیتھیم کی دریافت کیا معیشت کے لیے گیم چینجر ہو گی؟

ستوتی مشرا ہندوستان میں پہلی بار لیتھیم کے اہم ذخائر دریاف ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart